Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.71 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.23). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 97.90 ($1.23), with a volume of 1,873,319 shares.

LTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.05. The firm has a market cap of £775.36 million, a PE ratio of 2,447.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

