Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 274163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.33%.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 76.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.4% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

