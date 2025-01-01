Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.16

Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 31.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 32.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Leo Lithium Limited engages in exploration and mining activities in Mali. Its project include the Goulamina lithium project that covers 100 square kilometres land holding in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

