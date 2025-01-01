Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.94.
LI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.
Shares of LI stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
