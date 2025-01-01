Liberty Biopharma (CVE:LTY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Biopharma Inc (CVE:LTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as high as C$2.00. Liberty Biopharma shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$21.54 million and a PE ratio of -12.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.
About Liberty Biopharma
Liberty Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of an automated bioprocessing and cell isolation technology. Its technology is used in the isolation of regenerative cells from human adipose tissues for use in research, cosmetic and aesthetic medicine, burn management, wound management and non-healing wounds, cardiovascular and heart diseases, peripheral arterial disease, critical limb ischemia or diabetic leg, and hepatic disease and kidney disease.
