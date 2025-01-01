Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.29. 1,082,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,544,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,819.15. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $36,971.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,578,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,805,455.95. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,973 shares of company stock worth $1,054,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,866,000 after purchasing an additional 963,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,662,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,124,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,408,000 after purchasing an additional 699,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,754,000 after purchasing an additional 594,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

