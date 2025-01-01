LifeMD, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:LFMDP)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.
LifeMD Stock Performance
NASDAQ LFMDP opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
About LifeMD
