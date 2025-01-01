Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. Enters into Agreement with Spartan Capital Securities, LLC and Closes Initial OfferingThe pharmaceutical company Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LIPO) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Lipella Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
About Lipella Pharmaceuticals
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).
