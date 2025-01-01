Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $4.56. Lipocine shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 41,591 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPCN shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Lipocine worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Further Reading

