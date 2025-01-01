loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.02. 470,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 619,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LDI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on loanDepot

loanDepot Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 66,666 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $168,664.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,938,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,143.76. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $494,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,154,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,676.12. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,620,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,286 over the last 90 days. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 390.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 158,221 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,883 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.