London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.81 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 59,206 shares traded.

London & Associated Properties Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.45.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

