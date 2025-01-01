LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 155530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8,053.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.