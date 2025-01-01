Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPC) Declares $1.92 Interim Dividend

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 1.919 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.

Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and retail financial services primarily in Australia. The banking and financial services segment offers a range of personal banking, wealth management, and business banking products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients.

