Macquarie Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.75 (ASX:MQGPF)

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.747 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
