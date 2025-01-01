Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQGPG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.54 Per Share

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQGPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.541 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.53.
Macquarie Group Price Performance
