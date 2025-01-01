Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Trading Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.20. 63,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 405,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGE. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 261.70%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,425.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 840,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 891,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,915,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

