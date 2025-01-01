Magellan Global Equities Fund (Currency Hedged to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:MHG)

Magellan Global Equities Fund (Currency Hedged (ASX:MHG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st.
As of 8 December 2020 Magellan Global Equities Fund has been acquired by Magellan Global Fund. Magellan Global Equities Fund is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
