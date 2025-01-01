Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:MICH)

Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) (ASX:MICH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st.

Magellan Infrastructure Fund is a equity mutual fund launched by Magellan Financial Group. The fund is managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating in infrastructure sector. It invests in value stocks of companies.

