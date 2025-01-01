Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.67 ($3.07) and traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.23). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.23), with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.
Maintel Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.70. The firm has a market cap of £37.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1,433.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.61.
Maintel Company Profile
Its mission-critical solutions are designed to empower clients with a focus across three strategic pillars:
• Unified Communications and Collaboration: Making customers’ people more effective, efficient, and collaborative with UC&C technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maintel
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.