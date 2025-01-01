Mark D. Fischer Sells 3,186 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PVH opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $89.56 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 63.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 116.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

