Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and traded as low as $43.50. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares.

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.