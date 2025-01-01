Martin P. Connor Sells 11,140 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TOL opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.46 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 39.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.53.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

