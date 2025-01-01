Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 36095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mativ in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Mativ Price Performance

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $592.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mativ by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 301,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mativ by 227.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 71,436 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mativ by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 60,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mativ by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

