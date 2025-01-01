McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 1,695 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.