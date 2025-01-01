Medicure (CVE:MPH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as low as C$0.88. Medicure shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 2,700 shares.
Medicure Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.99.
About Medicure
Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.
