Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 78455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Metallus Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metallus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Metallus in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Metallus in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,669,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Metallus during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,359,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth $15,534,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,301,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

