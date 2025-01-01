MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $4.59. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 238,136 shares traded.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0339 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 286,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.