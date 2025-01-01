MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $4.59. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 238,136 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0339 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
