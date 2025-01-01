MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.54.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

