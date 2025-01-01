MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $176.69, but opened at $166.49. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $164.39, with a volume of 68,326 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.58.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

