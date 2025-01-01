MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.33, but opened at $55.41. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.
About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
