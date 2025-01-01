Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 8.7% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 184,081 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,857 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 136,555 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,891,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $421.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $366.50 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

In related news, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total value of $3,050,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,792,039.56. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total transaction of $414,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 57,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,850,961.92. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

