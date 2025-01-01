Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $421.90 and last traded at $423.55. Approximately 3,462,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 20,579,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.90.

Microsoft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.90 and a 200 day moving average of $428.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $10,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,911,598. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total transaction of $3,050,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares in the company, valued at $43,792,039.56. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,892. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penney Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 44,895 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $6,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

