MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 355,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

