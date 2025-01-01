Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDD opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $130,000.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.