Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EDD opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $5.20.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
