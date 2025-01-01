Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 9.4% – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 4,763,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 1,089,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

