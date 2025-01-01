Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 56732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The company has a market cap of $612.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

