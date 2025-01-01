Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 56732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
Nabors Industries Trading Up 5.4 %
Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nabors Industries
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.