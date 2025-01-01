Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $24.12. 1,500,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,378,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at about $933,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,016,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

