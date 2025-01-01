Nap B.V. Forgrowth Sells 33,438 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,438 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $869,722.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,022,014.90. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 25,132 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $640,614.68.

On Friday, December 20th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 49,772 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,163.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $2,629,000.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 166,011 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $4,215,019.29.

On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $834,486.84.

On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60.

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $27.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAMS. HC Wainwright began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

