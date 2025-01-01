National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPH) Plans $1.38 Interim Dividend

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.375 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.