Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $3.85. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1,323,557 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $666.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,104.36. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.