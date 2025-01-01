NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $10.67. 303,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 429,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NET Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get NET Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NPWR

NET Power Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NET Power

In other NET Power news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 431,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $5,499,674.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 120,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $833,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 716,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,550.04. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,681,393 shares of company stock worth $16,940,374 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NET Power by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.