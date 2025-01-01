NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $10.67. 303,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 429,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NET Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
NET Power Trading Down 5.2 %
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at NET Power
In other NET Power news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 431,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $5,499,674.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 120,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $833,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 716,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,550.04. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,681,393 shares of company stock worth $16,940,374 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NET Power by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
