NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

NetApp has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetApp to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $397,393.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,096.71. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,864 shares of company stock worth $6,185,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

