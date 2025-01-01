News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

NWSA opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. News has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 95.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

