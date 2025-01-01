NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Haywood Securities raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$14,442,875.00. Corporate insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NXE opened at C$9.48 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.04 and a 1-year high of C$12.51. The company has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

