NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.45. 14,667,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 56,041,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 5,388.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,601 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NIO by 164.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 4,018,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,209,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 538,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 370,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.