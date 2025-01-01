NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.45. 14,667,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 56,041,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO
NIO Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 5,388.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,601 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NIO by 164.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 4,018,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,209,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 538,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 370,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.