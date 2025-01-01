Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 36.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Northeast Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBN opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $105.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Stories

