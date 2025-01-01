Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NECB opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $342.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John F. Mckenzie sold 1,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,788.80. This trade represents a 7.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Martinek sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $36,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293.50. This trade represents a 94.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $209,766 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile



Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

