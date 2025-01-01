Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.
Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.
Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ NECB opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $342.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Northeast Community Bancorp
In related news, Director John F. Mckenzie sold 1,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,788.80. This trade represents a 7.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Martinek sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $36,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293.50. This trade represents a 94.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $209,766 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile
Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northeast Community Bancorp
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.