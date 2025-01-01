Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0195 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NCPB opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $26.08.
About Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.