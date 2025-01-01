Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2025

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0195 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCPB opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

About Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

