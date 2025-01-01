Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.85. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 1,603,411 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
