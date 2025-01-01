Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.85. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 1,603,411 shares traded.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,093,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 330,439 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 88.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 157,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 73,918 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 37,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 307.7% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

