NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,840 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $667,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.04.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock valued at $176,825,650. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

